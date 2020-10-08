Katharine McPhee & David Foster Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Everything changes! Smash star and Broadway alum Katharine McPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, People reports. No word yet on a due date.

After winning fans on American Idol and Smash, McPhee made her Broadway debut as the lead role of Jenna in Waitress in April 2018. She also played the role in the West End production. Foster has a whopping 16 Grammy Awards and served as the chairman of Verve Records from 2012 to 2016.

This will be McPhee's first child. Foster has five daughters and seven grandchildren. McPhee and Foster tied the knot on June 28, 2019.