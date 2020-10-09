Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Crawford Celebrate Phantom's London Anniversary

Happy birthday, Phantom! October 9 marks 34 years since The Phantom of the Opera premiered at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End. To celebrate the milestone, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber caught up with original star Michael Crawford, who earned both an Olivier Award and a Tony Award for his performance as the masked man. The two discussed everything from the state of theater during the COVID-19 pandemic to the first time Lloyd Webber played the overture of the musical for Crawford. Enjoy the Phan-tastic catch-up below!