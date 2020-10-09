Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Crawford Celebrate Phantom's London Anniversary

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 9, 2020
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Crawford

Happy birthday, Phantom! October 9 marks 34 years since The Phantom of the Opera premiered at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End. To celebrate the milestone, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber caught up with original star Michael Crawford, who earned both an Olivier Award and a Tony Award for his performance as the masked man. The two discussed everything from the state of theater during the COVID-19 pandemic to the first time Lloyd Webber played the overture of the musical for Crawford. Enjoy the Phan-tastic catch-up below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2020 Tony Awards Nominations Will Be Announced on October 15
  2. Ryan Murphy Says The Prom Film is '25 Percent' Different From Broadway Hit; See First Look
  3. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
Back to Top