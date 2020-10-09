Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Michael Jackson Musical MJ Pushes Broadway Dates to September 2021

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 9, 2020
"MJ" star Ephraim Sykes
(Photo: Little Fang)

The world premiere staging of the Michael Jackson musical MJ has been postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances are now set to begin at the Neil Simon Theatre in September 2021 with exact dates to be announced.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon is set to direct and choreograph. As previously announced, the musical stars Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson.

MJ features set design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb serves as music director, with musical supervision by David Holcenberg and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb.

The production was originally scheduled to begin previews on July 6 and open on August 13. Performances were then scheduled to begin on March 8, 2021 with opening night slated for April 15.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

View Comments

Related Shows

MJ The Musical

from $59.00

Star Files

Ephraim Sykes

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2020 Tony Awards Nominations Will Be Announced on October 15
  2. Ryan Murphy Says The Prom Film is '25 Percent' Different From Broadway Hit; See First Look
  3. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
Back to Top