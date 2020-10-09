Ashley Park to Reunite with Tina Fey for Comedy Series Girls5eva

Ashley Park, who earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for her performance as Gretchen Wieners in Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical, has joined the cast of the previously announced comedy series Girls5eva. According to Deadline, Fey's latest TV comedy will star Park as Ashley, the glue that held the short-lived girl group Girls5eva together in the late ’90s. She had the most experience going in, having been part of seven failed girl groups previously.

As previously reported, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry are also set to play group members on the series. The cast also includes Paula Pell and Busy Philipps. The series was created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) who is executive producing Girls5eva with Fey, Mean Girls composer (and Fey's husband) Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian.

Park can currently be seen on Netflix's Emily in Paris. Her screen credits also include Tales of the City and Nightcap. In addition to Park's Tony-nommed turn in Mean Girls, she has been seen on stage in The King and I, Sunday in the Park with George, Mamma Mia! and KPOP.

Additional casting and a production timeline for Girls5eva will be announced later.