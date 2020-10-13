Sponsored
A Christmas Carol to Return to Broadway for the 2021 Holiday Season

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 13, 2020
Campbell Scott & LaChanze in "A Christmas Carol" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Jack Thorne's adaptation of A Christmas Carol will make a Broadway return in 2021. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the stage reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic story had been aiming to return to the New York stage in 2020, but was put off due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In addition to a return to Broadway next year, A Christmas Carol is also planning a tour with stops at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles and the Smith Center in Las Vegas. Specific tour dates/stops will be announced later.

The original Broadway production of Thorne's adaptation opened at the Lyceum Theatre on November 20, 2019 and ran through January 5, 2020. The cast featured Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, Tony winner LaChanze as the Ghost of Christmas Present and two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Dates for the 2021 production—as well as a theatrical venue and casting— will be announced later.

As previously reported, A Christmas Carol will also play at London's Old Vic Theatre as part of the Old Vic: In Camera initiative; it will play a live, full-scale production to an empty theater from December 12-24 and be streamed online. 

View Comments

