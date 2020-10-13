Odds & Ends: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Over the Rainbow' for the Girls & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates the International Day of the Girl

It's good to see her, isn't it? Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth treated fans to a song that has connections to Oz as part of the inaugural Rebel Girls United rally. She performed "Over the Rainbow" during the event, which took place on October 11 in honor of the International Day of the Girl. Check out the performance and Cheno's words of wisdom below!

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Kate Hudson for Sia's Directorial Debut

Chart-topping recording artist Sia has written and directed a feature film called Music. Deadline reports the film stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler. Hudson plays Zu, a free spirit estranged from her family, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Ziegler). Stay tuned for more on Odom Jr.'s role, release dates and more.

Watch Midori Francis in the Trailer for Netflix's Dash & Lily

Midori Francis, who has appeared off-Broadway in Usual Girls and in Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, will star in Netflix's new holiday rom-com series Dash & Lily, which arrives on the streaming service on November 10. The series is based on the book Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. Austin Abrams plays cynical Dash to Francis' optimistic Lily. The episodes are penned by Be More Chill and Lightning Thief scribe Joe Tracz and Atypical writer Lauren Moon. Fun fact: fans can also spot Oklahoma! standout Patrick Vaill in the series. Watch the trailer below!

Jared Grimes Pays Homage to Sammy Davis Jr.

Jared Grimes, who last appeared on Broadway in the 2020 revival of A Soldier's Play, has released a music video for his song "Goin' Sammy Davis Jr." The song is paired with some slick moves on Grimes' part. Watch the homage to the iconic entertainer below!

Watch Ali Ewoldt Perform at Madame Tussauds

Though Broadway remains shut down amidst the coronavirus crisis, former The Phantom of the Opera star and Broadway.com vlogger Ali Ewoldt is finding creative spaces to share her talents. As previously reported, she just finished a stint of live performances in which she and Derrick Davis took the stage at a new drive-in movie theater at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens. The venue was screening The Phantom of the Opera filmed at Royal Albert Hall, starring Sierra Boggess as Christine Daaé and Ramin Karimloo as The Phantom. Ewoldt recently kicked off the Bringing Broadway Back series at Madame Tussauds, performing selections from Phantom, My Fair Lady and more. Learn more in the video below!