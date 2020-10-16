Broadway's Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Tie the Knot

Broadway couple Alexandra Socha and Etai Benson were married this month in Central Park. They both posted about the ceremony (which included six people in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) on Instagram:

The couple began dating in January of 2018. Socha most recently wowed audiences on the New York stage as Mabel in the Encores! production of Mack and Mabel. Her Broadway credits include Head Over Heels, Brighton Beach Memoirs and Spring Awakening. Benson was last seen on Broadway in this year's revival of Company prior to the shutdown. His Broadway roles also include Papi in The Band’s Visit and Boq in Wicked.