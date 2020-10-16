Broadway's Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Tie the Knot

Broadway couple Alexandra Socha and Etai Benson were married this month in Central Park. They both posted about the ceremony (which included six people in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) on Instagram:
“Perhaps love is like a resting place A shelter from the storm It exists to give you comfort It is there to keep you warm And in those times of trouble When you are most alone The memory of love will bring you home.” - John Denver @copperspooncollective: @bookaynyc: @nicolettacarlone: @sibvintage: @etaibenson
The couple began dating in January of 2018. Socha most recently wowed audiences on the New York stage as Mabel in the Encores! production of Mack and Mabel. Her Broadway credits include Head Over Heels, Brighton Beach Memoirs and Spring Awakening. Benson was last seen on Broadway in this year's revival of Company prior to the shutdown. His Broadway roles also include Papi in The Band’s Visit and Boq in Wicked.