Watch Gavin Creel Get Witchy at Jay Armstrong Johnson’s Annual Halloween Show

Jay Armstrong Johnson’s annual show I Put a Spell on You, a spoof of and tribute to the movie Hocus Pocus, will get the virtual treatment as a Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefit on October 29 at 8PM ET. In addition to Johnson returning as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary, the evening will include appearances from stage faves like Robyn Hurder, Todrick Hall, J. Harrison Ghee, Eva Noblezada, Will Swenson and more. The trailer for the event—premiering exclusively on Broadway.com—includes Armstrong, Robinson and Ware as the Sanderson Sisters and an additional Halloween treat: Tony winner Gavin Creel crooning "Witchcraft" as the frontman of the Halloween night band from one of the film's fan-favorite scenes. Enjoy the sneak peek below, and tune in to I Put a Spell on You here on October 29 at 8PM ET!