Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Time to Dance! See Meryl Streep, James Corden & More in the Sparkly Trailer for The Prom

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 22, 2020
Meryl Streep, James Corden & more in "The Prom"
(Photo: Netflix)

The starry film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Prom is arriving on Netflix on December 11, and the trailer is here! As previously reported, the movie stars Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Nicole Kidman as Angie, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Kerry Washington as Ms. Greene and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins. Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman plays the central role of Emma. Directed by Ryan Murphy, with a screenplay by Broadway's Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar and Beguelin, this movie musical is sure to give your life some zazz! Watch the trailer below!

View Comments

Star Files

Kevin Chamberlin

Ariana DeBose

Andrew Rannells

Kerry Washington
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Time to Dance! See Meryl Streep, James Corden & More in the Sparkly Trailer for The Prom
  2. Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Members & More Set for Arthur Miller Foundation Virtual Gala
  3. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
Back to Top