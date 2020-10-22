Time to Dance! See Meryl Streep, James Corden & More in the Sparkly Trailer for The Prom

The starry film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Prom is arriving on Netflix on December 11, and the trailer is here! As previously reported, the movie stars Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Nicole Kidman as Angie, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Kerry Washington as Ms. Greene and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins. Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman plays the central role of Emma. Directed by Ryan Murphy, with a screenplay by Broadway's Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar and Beguelin, this movie musical is sure to give your life some zazz! Watch the trailer below!