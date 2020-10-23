Ben Daniels to Star in The Normal Heart at London's National Theatre in 2021

For the first time since its European debut in 1986, London audiences can see Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart on stage. The Normal Heart will play at the National Theatre beginning in February 2021 as part of the Olivier in-the-round season. Dominic Cooke will direct.

Ben Daniels will lead the production as Ned Weeks. He will be joined by Danny Lee Wynter as Tommy Boatwright, Daniel Monks as Mickey Marcus and Stanley Townsend as Ben Weeks in Kramer’s semi-autobiographical play about the early days of the AIDS crisis in New York.

“As a student I was lucky enough to see the landmark Royal Court production of The Normal Heart starring Martin Sheen," Cooke said in a statement. "It had a profound effect on me at the time, and I’ve wanted to direct the play ever since. Larry Kramer was a firebrand and The Normal Heart is written with all of his characteristic ferocity, political insight and wit."

The previously announced Dick Whittington, starring Elaine Paige, is also part of the Olivier in-the-round season.

More information, including exact performance dates, to be announced.