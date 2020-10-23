Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel and More Wicked Stars Make an Impact for Good with Get Out the Vote Video

Wicked stars don't want you to be confusified about voting. Original stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel and cast members from the Broadway and national tour productions are encouraging voter registration and turnout. Their rousing performance of the songs "What Is This Feeling?" and "Defying Gravity," featuring revised lyrics from Wicked creators Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, is popular! The thrillifying video has reached over a million people and 35 percent of the views have been seen in the key swing states of Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas and North Carolina. As Wicked heads toward the anniversary of its Broadway opening on October 30, and the country proceeds toward election day on November 3, it turns out this get-out-the-vote message is making an impact for good.