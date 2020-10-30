Watch These Broadway Get-Out-the-Vote Videos Encouraging You to Get to the Polls!

In the weeks leading up to this year's election, the stars of some of Broadway biggest musical hits reunited virtually to rally fans to get to their votes counted! While Hamilton and Wicked opted to reimagine their show's popular songs with new lyrics to encourage viewers to vote, Ain't Too Proud reunited its fab five to give a virtual performance of the powerful "(I Know)I'm Losing You" from the show. During this time away from the theater, Broadway stars are making their voices be heard and want you to do the same. Take a look at the videos below, and be sure to click here to get more information on how to vote.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Hamilton

Wicked