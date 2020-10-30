Sponsored
Listen to Carrie Hope Fletcher Belt Out a Song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Cinderella Musical

First Listen
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 30, 2020
Carrie Hope Fletcher
(Photo: Story House PR)

The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has arrived! As previously reported, the show will now begin performances at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre on March 19, 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. Opening night for the world premiere musical is scheduled for April 7. In the meantime, fans can listen to star Carrie Hope Fletcher sing out "Bad Cinderella." A full cast recording will be released before the new show debuts on stage.

“Fifty years ago, I couldn’t get Jesus Christ Superstar on stage as nobody wanted to produce it, so it appeared on record first," Lloyd Webber said in a statement. "It's so strange to find history repeating itself half a century later with the album of the complete score of my new Cinderella. I can't get Cinderella on stage because I'm not allowed to, so I have gone back to my roots and recorded the album first."

Enjoy the track below!

