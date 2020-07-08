Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Musical Postpones Premiere to 2021

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella will now have begin performances at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on March 19, 2021. Opening night for the world premiere musical is scheduled for April 7. The production was previously scheduled to begin performances and officially open this October.

The new Cinderella, a reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emmy nominee Emerald Fennell, with new music from Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel. Directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn Hunter, Cinderella is set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother. All further creative team and cast announcements will be made at a later date.

As previously reported, Lloyd Webber has been spearheading tests intended to reopen theaters in London with proper COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures. “Whilst I continue to impress on the government that theaters can reopen safely based on The London Palladium model, it has become clear that we need to move the opening of Cinderella to next spring," he said in a statement. "My teams have been working throughout lockdown to prepare the show and are raring to go, but there are key elements, not least casting and the building of sets and costumes, that take months of forward planning and can only start as we get further down the road to normal. So the show will absolutely go on, just a little later than I’d hoped.”