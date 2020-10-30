Sponsored
Keep Your Homebound Halloween Bopping with This Spooktacular Broadway Playlist

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 30, 2020
Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com

Halloween looks a little different this year, but that doesn't mean it can't be fun! Although you may not be winning the costume contest with your perfect Beetlejuice outfit, attending the town parade or trick-or-treating through the neighborhood, we're giving you the perfect Broadway Halloween playlist. While you carve the spookiest pumpkin or decorate a delicious candy apple, sing along to fan-favorites from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Little Shop of Horrors, The Rocky Horror Show, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Mean Girls and many more! Quarantining during a holiday is hard, but having your Broadway favorites with you makes it easier. 

