The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln to Star as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at London's Old Vic

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln is set to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Jack Thorne's adaptation of A Christmas Carol at London's Old Vic Theatre. As previously announced, the production is part of the Old Vic: In Camera initiative. It will play a live, full-scale production to an empty theater from December 12-24 and be streamed online.

The cast will also include Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe and Sam Townsend as well as Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery.

Lincoln's theater credits include Parlour Song, The Late Henry Moss, Blue/Orange and Hushabye Mountain. His screen credits include Afterlife, Strike Back, Teachers, This Woman in White, Bomber, A Likeness in Stone, Trevor’s World of Sport, The Canterbury Tales, Whose Baby?, Lie with Me, This Life, Drop the Dead Donkey. Film includes: Penguin Bloom, Enduring Love, Human Traffic, These Foolish Things, Hey Good Looking!, Scenes of a Sexual Nature, Heartbreaker, Made in Dagenham, Moonshot, Wuthering Heights, Love Actually, Gangster No.1 and Boston Kickout.

There will be 80,000 tickets available for the two-week run of A Christmas Carol. While all "seats" will offer the same view on screen, the Old Vic is asking audiences to give what they can to help support the theater.

This version of A Christmas Carol made its Broadway debut in 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre.