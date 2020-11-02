London's Immersive The Great Gatsby Cancels Performances

Following the government’s announcement on a national lockdown for England,The Great Gatsby is canceling performances from November 4 through December 2. The return performance is scheduled for December 3 at IMMERSIVE | LDN.

The cast includes Craig Hamilton as Gatsby, Lucinda Turner as Daisy, James Lawrence as Nick, Dean Graham as Tom, Lucas Jones as George Wilson, Ivy Corbin as Jordan, MJ Lee as Myrtle Wilson, Hugh Stubbins as Rosy Rosenthal, Aimee Barrett as Lucille and Alex Wingfield as Joey.

Directed by Alex Wright, The Great Gatsby first came to London as part of the VAULT Festival in 2017 and sold out before the show opened. The show has since run in Wales in co-production with Theatr Clwyd, at Halifax’s Square Chapel and at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire. All the while, the show has played night after night at Gatsby’s Drugstore in London, inviting audiences into the hedonistic world of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal tale, and in 2018 it became the U.K.’s longest-running immersive production.

As previously reported, London's longest-running immersive production reopened on October 1. The production has been reimagined as an Art Deco masquerade ball, with everyone wearing compulsory face coverings. The capacity of the venue has been significantly reduced to help the audience members keep a safe distance from one another. Tthe nature of the show allows attendees to choose where they stand and move throughout the performance.