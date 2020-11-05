Sponsored
Watch Tony Winner Kristin Chenoweth Talk About Holidate and Break into Song

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 5, 2020

Between the Tiger King musical, her hilarious turn in the Netflix movie Holidate and hosting the Food Network's new competition show Candy Land, Broadway favorite Kristin Chenoweth has been keeping busy. In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she caught fans up on her favorite ways to unwind in quarantine: TikTok, puppy videos and true crime shows. She also tells the truth about getting "hooked" while fishing. The Tony winner (note her Charlie Brown sweatshirt!) also offered a bit of a serenade. Check it out below!

