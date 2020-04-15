Cat's Outta the Bag! Watch the World Premiere Music Video for Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Lippa's Tiger King Anthem

Who knew hand soap, toilet paper and a true crime documentary about tiger keepers would be so popular in 2020? Netflix's Tiger King has truly become the small screen phenomenon we didn't know we needed—yes, for the Broadway community, too.

"The insanity of Tiger King has been the thing that's kept me sane during this period of quarantine," said composer Andrew Lippa, who has been hard at work on giving the ultra-addictive series the musical theater treatment. As previously announced, he and longtime friend and collaborator Kristin Chenoweth have created the Carole Baskin anthem "Little Pieces," which now has its own at-home music video. Lippa and Chenoweth sat down with Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek ahead of the video's hotly-anticipated release to talk about its inception, creation and Thunder's close-up.

Musical theater royalty—they're just like us! Cheno and Lippa binged Tiger King just as ravenously as its other whopping 34 million viewers. "My fiancé and I watched it over two epic viewings," Lippa said. "I usually don't Tweet a lot. Something overtook me, and I wrote, 'I’m making the musical of Tiger King. Don’t try to stop me. Don’t tell me you have the rights. You don’t. I will crush it.' [producer] Kurt Deutsch called and asked, 'Do you really want to do this?'" The pair decided to reach out to songwriters to contribute numbers (including Ingrid Michaelson). "My next thought was I had to write [a song] for Carole [Baskin]," Lippa explained. "Of course, I had to call Kristin."

The Tony winner, also an avid fan of the docuseries, leapt at the chance. "I'm obsessed with forensic science. If I hadn't been in show business, I would have liked to have been a private investigator," said Cheno. She filmed the "Little Pieces" music video with the help of her boyfriend Josh Bryant, two lights, two iPhones and her puppy Thunder. "This video is so spectacular," Lippa said. "It's really extraordinary considering it was made in her apartment." "With clothes that I own!" Cheno added. "Everything you see, I own. Maybe I should rethink my wardrobe."

Of course, fans of Tiger King have remained divided over the innocence of Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue who may or may not have fed her ex-husband to a tiger. "I'm not a court of law," Cheno said of the parody video. "I think you see some torment in there for Carole. She's a cat lady who's allergic to cats." "I worship at the alter of Carole Baskin," Lippa said. Well, we worship at the alter of Cheno and Lippa! Enjoy the video below!