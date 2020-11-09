Songs For a New World, Starring Rachel Tucker & More, to Play the West End's Vaudeville Theatre

Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For a New World will transfer to the Vaudeville Theatre. The show, which was made available virtually in July, will begin performances on February 5, 2021 with opening night set for February 9. The production played the London Palladium in early October, where it was the first new musical to be staged in the West End since the COVID-19 pandemic. This limited engagement is scheduled to run through March 7.

Directed by Séimí Campbell, the company includes Rachel Tucker, David Hunter, Rachel John, Cedric Neal and Shem Omari James, who are all reprising their roles from the London Palladium production. Songs For a New World features musical direction by Josh Winstone, musical supervision by Adam Hoskins, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Jonny Dickie of Robins Audio and design consultancy by Madeleine Girling.

"The show reflects so brilliantly all that is happening in our world right now, whilst also providing hope and light in a time where so many theater fans are feeling the effect that the pandemic has had on our industry," said Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson, CEO and Creative Director of Lambert Jackson Productions, in a statement. "We can’t wait for more people to see this production in all its glory in a West End run.”

Songs for a New World is a moving collection of songs that examine life, love and the choices that we make. The show transports audiences through time and space to meet an array of characters, each one very different, but all representing the world today and the hope for a better one.