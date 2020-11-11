Jagged Little Pill, Hamilton & More Broadway Shows Set for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Homebound audiences missing Broadway certainly have something to be thankful for! As previously reported, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going digital as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will air nationwide as a television-only event with no audience on NBC and Telemundo on November 26 beginning at 9AM ET. Cast members from the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill, Hamilton, Mean Girls and Ain't Too Proud will perform. The Radio City Rockettes will also reunite for a moment in the spotlight.

According to The New York Times, these performances will be filmed sometime in the next few weeks but aired with the rest of the parade on Thanksgiving morning. With Broadway having been on pause since March 12, participating performers will need to rehearse together once more. In addition, there will be COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, including coronavirus tests and temperature checks in advance of rehearsals.

The parade's talent lineup will also include appearances from Broadway alums, including Leslie Odom Jr., Patti LaBelle, Keke Palmer, Jordin Sparks and more.

As previously announced, this year's overall number of participants—all of which must be over 18 years of age—will be reduced by approximately 75 percent. All those taking part will be required to wear face coverings; performers will be able to remove them when singing. Instead of the 2.5-mile parade route, elements of the broadcast will be staged solely in and around the Herald Square area. Macy’s signature character balloons will be flown without the traditional 80-100 handlers and instead employ an innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles.