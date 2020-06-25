Sponsored
Pulitzer Finalist The Minutes Sets Dates for Broadway Return

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 25, 2020
Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer, K. Todd Freeman & Sally Murphy in "The Minutes"
(Photo: Michael Brosilow)

Tracy Letts' Pulitzer-finalist drama The Minutes will return to Broadway following the shutdown caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Minutes began its run at the Cort Theatre on February 25 and was scheduled to open on March 15. The Minutes will resume preview performances on March 1, 2021 and officially open on March 15, exactly one year after its originally scheduled opening night date. 

Playwright Letts originally starred in the political comedy on Broadway, alongside Jessie Mueller, Armie HammerBlair BrownIan Barford, Sally Murphy, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy and Jeff Still.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

The Minutes features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design/original music by André Pluess.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

