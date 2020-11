This trailer will get you into the holiday spirit! John Caird and Paul Gordon's new musical Estella Scrooge brings a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol to audiences on November 27. The company is full of Broadway names: Betsy Wolfe stars in the title role with Danny Burstein as Ebenezer Scrooge, Clifton Duncan as Philip Nickleby, Patrick Page as Mr. Merdle, Carolee Carmello as Marla Havisham, Lauren Patten as Dawkins and more. Spot them all in the trailer below!