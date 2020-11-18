Trevor Nunn to Direct 60th Anniversary Production of Samuel Beckett's Happy Days in London

Tony-winning director Trevor Nunn is set to helm Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days in London. The 60th anniversary production will star Lisa Dwan and begin performances on February 16, 2021 with opening night scheduled for February 18. It will run through March 28 at Riverside Studios.

In Happy Days, Winnie and her husband Willie are stuck in every sense of the word. Endless days and nights pass by while they struggle on, with only each other for company. Happy Days presents a poignant look at human strength and survival amidst the most surreal of circumstances.

Dwan is an award-winning Irish performer, director, writer and scholar. She is best known for her acclaimed one-woman performances of Beckett’s plays, including The Beckett Trilogy & No’s Knifee. She will soon be seen in the new BBC TV series Bloodlands, as well as continuing in her role as Lizzie in the new season of Netflix’s Top Boy. Her other recent theater credits includeThe Lover & The Collection, Studio Creole, American Standard, Pale Sister, Anna Karenina, Margot, Diary of an Unhappy Queen, The Journey Between Us,Illusions and more. Her book A Body of Beckett will be published by Virago Books in 2021.

This two-hander will be presented to audiences in a COVID-safe environment, following government advice and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Happy Days marks the first production from the recently relaunched Anthology Theatre Productions. With a long history of investment and co-production, Anthology Theatre has repositioned itself as a full-scale production company. More information, including additional casting and dates, to be announced.