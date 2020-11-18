Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tony & Emmy Winner Billy Porter to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut with What If?

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 18, 2020
Billy Porter
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Billy Porter is taking his directing skills to the big screen. The multi-talented artist is set to helm the coming-of-age film What If?, according to Deadline . The screenplay was written by Alvaro García Lecuona and follows high school senior KHAL who posts on r/relationships about his crush on Kelsa, a trans girl at his school. The two navigate a high school senior year relationship that neither could have expected. Casting and a timeline for the movie will be announced later.

Porter received a 2013 Tony Award for his lperformance as Lola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. He won a 2019 Emmy Award for playing Pray Tell on Pose. He is set to play the Fairy Godmother and Audrey II in forthcoming films Cinderella and Little Shop of Horrors, respectively.

As previously reported, Porter will direct a revival of The Life for Encores! at New York City Center. He garnered an Elliot Norton Award nomination for helming The Purists at Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

View Comments

Star Files

Billy Porter

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tina Fey to Host Starry One Night Only: The Best of Broadway on NBC
  2. Watch Betsy Wolfe, Danny Burstein & More Broadway Faves in the Magical Trailer for Estella Scrooge
  3. See at Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke in First One Night in Miami Trailer
Back to Top