Giving Thanks: NYC Public School Teacher Lisanne Shaffer Receives the Arthur Miller Foundation Excellence in Arts Education Award

On November 16, Broadway.com presented the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, the annual event that shines a spotlight on the importance of arts education in the public school system. Hosted by Broadway’s Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma!), the virtual gala featured stories and songs from an array of Broadway performers, who honored inspiring teachers from their past and reflected on the state of theater and education in 2020.

In this clip from the show, see Brooklyn School of the Arts theater teacher Lisanne Shaffer receive the AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award. Featuring her current and former students, this video shows Shaffer's personal dedication and commitment to her work and showcases her award-winning talent in the classroom. In the emotional acceptance speech, Shaffer shares that doing theater in high school took her from, "self-doubt to self-worth" and that theater education has "never been more important than right now."

To honor the legacy of the great American playwright, Arthur Miller, and his New York City public school education, the Arthur Miller Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality theater education to public school students by supporting public school theater teachers. To watch more of the 2020 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, or to donate, please visit http://www.amfhonorsorg.