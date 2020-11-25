Odds & Ends: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman Reunite for 'Christmas Dream' & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Andrew Lloyd Webber to Join Sarah Brightman's Virtual Concert

Andrew Lloyd Webber will join his former wife and original The Phantom of the Opera star Sarah Brightman for her upcoming livestream concert Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony. The event will be broadcast on December 20, 2020 from the Christ Church Spitalfields in London and feature covers of holiday classics. Brightman will also perform a new song written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice entitled "Christmas Dream." Tickets are now available.

Almost Famous' Casey Likes to Release New Film on Thanksgiving

Casey Likes, who recently starred in the world premiere musical of Almost Famous, will release the new film I Got You on November 26. Written, directed and edited by Likes, I Got You stars Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Primack and Johnna Watson and tells the story of the duo's complicated and passionate romantic endeavors. The new film was almost entirely crowd-funded. Catch it on YouTube, and watch the trailer below!



Glenn Close to Literally Decorate the Tree

Fans can now get an ornament of three-time Tony winner Glenn Close as Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard thanks to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Broadway Legends ornament series. Close is the newest addition, joining a catalog that includes Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon. Created by artist Glen Hanson with the Christopher Radko Company, the ornament is now available.