World Premiere Musical Almost Famous, Starring Colin Donnell, Extends One Week

The previously announced world premiere musical of Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous has extended its run at San Diego's Old Globe. Originally scheduled to play through October 20, performances will now continue through October 27. The musical will begin previews on September 13 and open on September 27.

Starring previously reported Colin Donnell as Russell and Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Almost Famous will also feature 2019 Jimmy Award finalist Casey Likes, Drew Gehling, Tony nominee Anika Larsen, Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Sam Gravitte, Katie Ladner, Storm Lever, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, Matthew C. Yee and Van Hughes.

Almost Famous features music by Pulitzer and Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics co-written by Kitt and the film's Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Cameron Crowe, who also penned the book, with direction by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall Parts One & Two), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress) and music direction by Bryan Perri (Chaplin).

The 1973-set musical chronicles the coming of age of unabashed 15-year-old music fan William (Likes). When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Donnell) and singer Jeff Bebe (Gehling)—William heads out on tour with the band.