Magic Mike Live to Return to the London Stage in the Spring

Channing Tatum's striptease spectacular Magic Mike Live is now scheduled to return to London's Hippodrome Casino beginning on April 16, 2021. The revamped production will include new songs and dance sequences.

“For the last eight months, the team behind Magic Mike Live has been enthusiastically planning the show’s return to the London stage,” executive producer Vincent Marini said in a statement. "We have been working to develop a show that prioritizes the safety of our employees and guests but also manages to be as fun, electric and unexpected as ever. While it has been a creative challenge to make changes to the show we all love so much, we believe that the finished product, which we are first launching in Sydney next month, will bring a great deal of joy to London at a time when it is sorely needed. We’re going to make the show’s return to the Hippodrome—after 13 long months away—absolutely epic.”"

Conceived and co-directed by film star Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. It opened at the Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London’s Leicester Square in November 2018. The show first opened in Las Vegas in April 2017.

As previously reported, the stage musical version of Magic Mike was canceled. The show had initially been announced to play Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from November 30, 2019 through January 5, 2020.