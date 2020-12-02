Get in the Holiday Spirit with the December Episode of Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a sneak peek at the newest installment of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the December episode will air in New York City on December 6 at 6PM ET on WPIX and throughout the month across the country. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this month:

Tamsen sits down with former Glee star Matthew Morrison about his leading role in Doctor Seuss’s Grinch: The Musical .

James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony in 2014 for his role as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin, is taking on a new role as host of HGTV's Biggest, Little Christmas Showdown. Hear all about the new holiday show.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek talks to Tony winner Jefferson Mays, who is taking on over 50 parts in A Christmas Carol: Live!

The Hadestown trio, The Fates, has a new holiday album out now.

John Lloyd Young, who won a Tony Award for starring in Jersey Boys, is celebrating the holidays with two concerts.

, is celebrating the holidays with two concerts. With Broadway still closed, many of the behind-the-scenes workers have put their efforts into other endeavors. Stage manager Caskey Hunsader recently launched Stagedoor Candle Company, a line of candles inspired by popular musicals. He offers a look at his products.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the full episode below!