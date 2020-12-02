Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Premiere in Australia in August 2021

Yes, they can can can! As previously reported, Moulin Rouge! is heading to Australia in 2021, and now new details are emerging about the Tony-nominated sensation. The show is scheduled to open in August at Melbourne's Regent Theatre, according to The Age. The performance schedule and cast will be announced later, but notices will be released this week for auditions to start in Melbourne and Sydney from mid-January. Creative directors will quarantine in Australia before holding the auditions.

Set in the Montmartre section of Paris at the turn of the century, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows a lovesick writer, Christian, and an entrancing chanteuse, Satine. Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters. As was the case in the movie, the stage musical's score features popular music of the past 50 years.

Moulin Rouge! features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Prior to the Broadway shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moulin Rouge! was playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre where it opened on July 25, 2019. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 2001 major motion picture by Baz Luhrmann and has earned 14 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.