Odds & Ends: Tony Nominee Benjamin Walker Joins The Lord of the Rings Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Tony Nominee Ben Walker Joins Upcoming The Lord of the Rings Series

Tony nominee Benjamin Walker is going to Middle Earth. The stage veteran, who garnered a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Chris Keller in the 2019 All My Sons revival, has joined the cast of Amazon's upcoming The Lord of the Rings miniseries. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service in late 2021 or early 2022.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Colors Sets First Panel

The newly formed Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color, which aims to connect early and mid-career BIPOC stage managers with industry professionals, will host a free networking and educational event virtually on December 17 from 5:30-7:30PM EST. Tony-winning director Kenny Leon will introduce the panel, which will feature production supervisors, stage managers and general managers representing organizations including Disney Theatrical Productions, Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, The Muny, Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre and more. Click here to reserve your spot!

Roundabout Theatre Company Joins with Arts for All Abilities for Reverb Theatre Festival

Roundabout Theatre Company and Arts for All Abilities Consortium have announced a new virtual theatre festival dedicated to the voices of artists with disabilities. The festival will be a space for artists to develop and share new theatre works. Applicant submissions are now open and will remain open through Tuesday, January 5. The final pieces will be shown at the festival on March 25, 2021.

The National Theatre Announces National Theatre at Home

London's The National Theatre has launched National Theatre at Home, a new streaming platform where their productions will be available to watch online. Viewers can choose a monthly or annual subscription to access the full catalogue and exclusive backstage content, or one can opt to rent single plays for a 72-hour window. With new productions being added monthly, the first batch of available plays include Phèdre with Helen Mirren, Othello with Adrian Lester and the Young Vic’s Yerma with Billie Piper. Click here to learn more.

New Retelling of A Christmas Carol to Play Theaters This Winter

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is getting new life this holiday season. According to Variety, A refreshed version of the Christmas classic will play movie theaters this winter beginning this month. Putting dancers center stage, the movie features the voices of Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman and Simon Russell Beale. Click here to see if the movie is playing at a theater near you.