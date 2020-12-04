Theater Lovers Unite! Broadway Ticket Buyers & the John Gore Organization Donate $1 Million to BC/EFA

When theaters across the country shut down in March due to the coronavirus crisis, theater fans who had previously purchased tickets to Broadway and national touring shows suddenly had their plans canceled. As a result, Broadway Across America gave purchasers the option to donate the value of their unused tickets to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Thanks to their generosity, the John Gore Organization added to their customers’ goodwill this week, bringing the total donation to BC/EFA to $1 million.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful for the staggering generosity of our ticket buyers,” said John Gore, owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization. “It is wonderful to see thousands of individuals making the choice to support those in need.”

“When we launched this initiative, we understood we had a unique opportunity to help, but we had no idea how many people would contribute their tickets and join in our efforts to help the arts community,” said Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of the John Gore Organization. Reid is also a member of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees. “We’re overjoyed to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS as they continue providing lifesaving grants across the country, in all the cities we serve.”

“Because of every theater fan who chose to support this kind-hearted effort and all our friends at Broadway Across America and Broadway.com, countless people are now receiving healthy meals, lifesaving medication and emergency financial assistance," said Tom Viola, executive director of BC/EFA. "With so many people’s needs heightened by the pandemic, within our theater community and across the country, these gifts will make an extraordinary difference in the daily lives of so many.”

The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 14-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 47 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other awards.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.