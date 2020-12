Homebound audiences may be watching Nicole Kidman rock auburn curls and fabulous coats in HBO's bingeable drama The Undoing lately, but now, she's working blonde tresses and Fosse moves. Fans excited for The Prom's Netflix premiere on December 11 can gear up with a touch of zazz. A clip of Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman teaming up for the feel-good number "Zazz" is available to watch right now, and it's a surefire day maker. Enjoy it in full below!