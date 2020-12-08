Odds & Ends: Jessica Vosk Announces A Very Coco Christmas EP & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jessica Vosk to Release A Very Coco Christmas EP

Former Wicked star Jessica Vosk wants to help you get into the holiday spirit. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner announced she is releasing a three-song EP titled A Very Coco Christmas. With a release date to be announced, get ready for the festivities by checking out her Instagram post below!

Tony Nominee Jeremy O. Harris Announces The Golden Collection

Slave Play's Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris has announced The Golden Collection, a series composed of 15 plays by prominent Black playwrights. Featuring Les Blancs by Lorraine Hansberry, The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe, An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs Jenkins, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, A Collection of Plays (Wedding Band and Trouble in Mind) by Alice Childress, F**king A by Suzan-Lori Parks, We Are Proud to Present a Presentation by Jackie Sibblies Drury, The Mountaintop by Katori Hall, Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, Fires in the Mirror by Anna Deavere Smith, Funnyhouse of a Negro by Adrienne Kennedy, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange, Bootycandy by Robert O’Hara, and Dream on Monkey Mountain by Derek Walcott, the collection is named in honor of Harris’ grandfather Golden Harris, who passed away two weeks before the playwright learned that Slave Play would play Broadway’s Golden Theatre. Slave Play will donate The Golden Collection to libraries and community centers in all 50 states. Click here to purchase your own copy.

Billy Porter Will Co-Host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021

Tony winner Billy Porter has his New Year's Eve plans all set. The stage and screen star will join previously announced hosts Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square for the end-of-year celebration Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, this year's broadcast is closed to the public. Be sure to watch all the fun on December 31 starting at 8PM ET on ABC.

Get a First Look at An Evening with Audra McDonald

Tony winner Audra McDonald is headlining New York City Center's 2020 gala, and now fans can get a first look at the intimate digital presentation filmed live on stage. An Evening with Audra McDonald will feature McDonald singing standards from the Great American Songbook and classics from the golden age of Broadway. Click here to get your tickets to the gala and be sure to watch the sneak peek below!