Watch Betsy Wolfe Belt Out 'Never Look Down' from Estella Scrooge

Betsy Wolfe's belt is the gift that keeps on giving. Audiences can catch the former Broadway.com vlogger in Estella Scrooge, John Caird and Paul Gordon's musical modern retelling of A Christmas Carol. She is joined by a cast that includes Broadway's Danny Burstein, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan, Megan McGinnis and Lauren Patten. Wolfe takes on the title role in the show, which can be streamed in full here. Broadway.com has an exclusive look at "Never Look Down" from the show, which was produced and digitally captured live, using green screen technology and virtual sets. Watch Wolfe get sassy as Scrooge to McGinnis' sweet Betty Cratchit in the clip below!