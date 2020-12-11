Patrick Page, Douglas Sills and Bill Irwin Board HBO's The Gilded Age

More Broadway stars have joined HBO's previously announced period drama The Gilded Age. Hadestown Tony nominee Patrick Page, Tony winner Bill Irwin and Tony nominee Douglas Sills are set to appear in the series, according to Deadline. Page and Sills will take on the recurring roles of loyal secretary Richard Clay and chef Monsieur Baudin, respectively. Irwin is set to guest star as a former beau of Cynthia Nixon's character Ada Brook.

As previously reported, the series stars Nixon and Christine Baranski as well as Tony nominees Carrie Coon and Denée Benton. The Gilded Age comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, who is also the Tony-nominated librettist of School of Rock. The nine-part series centers on the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts in 1880s New York City and is thrust into high society.

As previously announced, Tony winners Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Donna Murphy, Katie Finneran and Michael Cerveris as well as Tony nominees John Douglas Thompson and Kristine Nielsen are also set to appear in the series.

Prior to the Broadway shutdown, Page was giving a Tony-nominated performance in Hadestown. Sills was last seen on Broadway in War Paint alongside Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole. Hee received a 1998 Tony nomination for his performance in The Scarlet Pimpernel. Irwin won a Tony Award for his leading role in the 2005 Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and also garnered a 1989 Tony nomination for penning Largely New York, in which he also performed, directed and co-choreographed.

A production timeline for The Gilded Age will be announced later.