The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring On Your Feet!, Chicago, Sweeney Todd & More

The Muny stage was empty this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now the St. Louis theater has announced dates for its 2021 season. This year marked the first in the venue's 102-year history without productions playing the outdoor stage. Over the next several months, the theater company, in conjunction with city and health officials, will continue to evaluate every aspect of its operation in relation to its audience, staff, cast, crew and community. With ongoing consideration for available information and guidance regarding the anticipated global recovery from COVID-19, Muny staff are preparing for a delayed start to the season in July 2021.

The 2021 season will include Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5–11), Mary Poppins (July 14–22), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 25–31), The Sound of Music (August 3–9), Sweeney Todd (August 12–18), On Your Feet! (August 21–27) and Chicago (August 30–September 5).

“The thought of having our Muny family and audience together again next summer makes my heart soar,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson in a statement. “The passion, energy and talent that so many put into a Muny show will be through the non-existent roof next summer. Let’s do it.”

Cast and creative teams for these productions will be announced later.