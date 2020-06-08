The Muny Postpones 2020 Season Lineup Until Next Year

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Muny stage will be empty this summer for the first time in over 100 years. The St. Louis theater has postponed its previously announced 2020 lineup until the summer of 2021. A complete schedule of virtual alternative programming will be announced soon, including digital broadcasts of past Muny Magic at The Sheldon performances and a new series featuring Muny friends and family from around the world.

“From the beginning, our hope was that conditions would improve enough in time for us to continue the 102-year-old tradition of gathering to celebrate community and theater at The Muny,” said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. “To miss that for the first time in 102 years is tremendously difficult and disheartening.”

The 2020 Muny season had been set to include Chicago (June 15-21), Mary Poppins (June 24-July 2), Sweeney Todd (July 6-12), Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 14-20), The Sound of Music (July 23-29), On Your Feet! (August 1-7) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 10-16).

Beginning on June 15, which was to be the season kickoff, the organization will broadcast five weekly installments of their off-season cabaret Muny Magic at The Sheldon, starting with Beth Leavel’s series premiere performance from 2015. The entire lineup of virtual programming will be announced soon.