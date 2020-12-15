Chip Zien to Play Skylar Astin's Father on Season Two of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist just cast another Broadway talent. Chip Zien is set to play Skylar Astin's father in the musical series, according to TVInsider. The NBC show returns for season two on January 5.

Created by Austin Winsberg, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the socially awkward Zoey (Jane Levy), who learns that she can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of big musical numbers. The cast includes Broadway alums Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham and Peter Gallagher.

Zien had been slated to join the cast of the Broadway revival Caroline, Or Change, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zien is perhaps best known for creating the character of the Baker in the original production of Into the Woods and for appearing in all of the "Marvin musicals" by William Finn: In Trousers, March of the Falsettos, Falsettoland and Falsettos. His other Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You, The Big Knife, The People in the Picture, The Country Girl, Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Boys from Syracuse, Grand Hotel and more.

Watch the season two trailer for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist below.