Moulin Rouge Promises It 'Will Be Back' in Touching New Video

It's been over nine months since it was first announced that Broadway would shutdown due to COVID-19. Originally announced to last one month, the shutdown has been extended to last at least through May 30, 2021. In a touching new video, the cast and creative team of Moulin Rouge promises audiences they "will be back." See behind-the-scenes footage of Tony nominees Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah and Robyn Hurder on stage and in rehearsal while its Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers encourages viewers by saying, "Moulin Rouge isn't just a story about show people. It's also a story about the grit and resilience of artists. Artists are strong. Artists are necessary. We will be back, and we'll write the ending of this story together." The tribute also encourages viewers to donate to The Actors Fund. Watch the full video below!