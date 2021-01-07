For Tony Nominee Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play Felt Like a Family Affair

The latest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, powered by Broadway.com, includes a chat between stage and screen star Blair Underwood and Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal. Though Underwood has numerous screen credits, including Golden Globe-nominated turns on L.A. Law and In Treatment and most recently Showtime's Bryan Cranston-led drama Your Honor, the stage has always had his heart. "My first professional love is the theater," he said. "To do A Solider's Play was magical in a lot of different ways. My dad was in Vietnam, so to be able to really explore and delve into the world of African-American soldiers and all the complexities that that brings, I love that because of my father's role in my life." Underwood received a Tony nomination for his performance in the Kenny Leon-directed production, which opened on Broadway on January 21, 2020 prior to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That opening night holds special signifiance for Underwood, whose mother died on October 28, 2020. "My mother's last hurrah was opening night," he said. "She introduced myself, my brother and two sisters to Broadway. I have love for the theater because of her." Watch the segment below and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program.