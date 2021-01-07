Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Ali Stroker to Release Debut Novel & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ali Stroker to Release Debut Novel A Chance to Fly

Ali Stroker, who made history with her Tony Award win for her performance in Oklahoma!, is releasing a novel. A Chance to Fly is co-written with Stacy Davidowitz and tells the story of 13-year-old Nat Beacon, a theater-loving girl who uses a wheelchair for mobility, who goes on a quest to defy expectations—and gravity—in her town's production of Wicked. The book is published by Amulet Books and is set to hit shelves on April 13, 2021. Take a peek at the cover below.

Catherine Zeta-Jones to Star in Second Season of Prodigal Son

Oscar and Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones will star in the upcoming second season of Fox’s serial killer thriller Prodigal Son. According to Variety, Zeta-Jones will play psychiatric resident doctor Dr. Vivian Capshaw. As previously announced, Tony winner Christian Borle and Michael Potts are also set to have recurring roles on the show, which is headlined by Michael Sheen and Tom Payne. The second season premieres on January 12.

Michael Wartella Releases Solo Album Polarity

Broadway alum and former vlogger Michael Wartella has released his debut solo album Polarity via Everblue Arts. Featuring a mixture of pop, rock and folk sound. “For years, I’ve been doing theater and loving it, but I also grew up with folk singer parents and was raised on nineties rock like Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters and The Chili Peppers, so folk and rock music has always been in my veins," Wartella said. "It was important to me to be able to tell my story and speak truth to what was in my heart in my own musical way, and that’s how this album was born." The album is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Plans for a release party and concert are in the works.

Witness for the Prosecution to Resume Performances in May

Performances of Agatha Christie's courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution are set to resume performances beginning on May 18 at London County Hall. "When the theaters were closed last March, we had just celebrated our 1,000th performance, having played to over 325,000 people over two and a half years," producers Eleanor Lloyd and Rebecca Stafford said in a statement. "In order to be able to re-open as soon as we can, we are making this announcement now on the assumption that by our first performance, government audience restrictions will be lifted and that contingency insurance will be available, either from the insurance market or from a stop-gap government backed scheme." Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.