Odds & Ends: Grammy-Winning The Color Purple Special Album to be Released on Vinyl & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Grammy-Winning The Color Purple Cast Album to be Released as Purple Vinyl

Broadway Records has announced the upcoming special edition release of the Grammy Award-winning The Color Purple cast recording. A double record set, printed on purple vinyl, will be available beginning February 5, 2021, in honor of the five-year anniversary of the recording’s original release. The special album also comes with photos from the Broadway production and full billing, plus a gatefold cover. The 2015 revival of The Color Purple starred Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks. It won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and Erivo won Best Actress in a Musical. The limited-edition album is now available for preorder.

Sex and the City Reboot Confirmed by HBO Max; Original Stars to Return

The Sex and the City reboot has been confirmed to air on streaming service HBO MAX. Plaza Suite-bound star Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her leading turn as Carrie Bradshaw in the new series titled And Just Like That… Two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will also return as Miranda and Charlotte, respectively. Kim Cattrall will not be joining the reboot to reprise her acclaimed turn as Samantha. The revival will follow the trio as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s. The series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring 2021. Check out how the cast shared the news below!

Watch New Trailer for Season 2 of Daveed Diggs-Led Snowpiercer

Mark your calendars for Snowpiercer's second season, which is set to premiere on TNT on January 25. Starring Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer is based on the Bong Joon-ho movie of the same name that chronicles the lives of those on a train that perpetually circles the globe following an event that turned the world into a frozen wasteland. The first season premiered in May 2020 and also stars Jennifer Connelly and Tony winner Lena Hall. Watch the trailer below!

Broadway Producer Martin Markinson Dies at 89

Tony-winning producer Martin Markinson died of cancer on January 7 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 89. Markinson won a Tony Award for producing Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song Trilogy on Broadway in 1983. He worked on over 40 Broadway productions, including The Gathering, George Gershwin Alone, Honeymoon in Vegas, Gigi, On Your Feet and Passion. Markinson is survived by his wife Arlena, two sons and four grandchildren.