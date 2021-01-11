Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew to Make Broadway Premiere; MTC Updates Announced

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced additional plans for its 2021-2022 season. In the winter of 2022, MTC plans to present the Broadway premiere of Tony-nominated scribe Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. As previously reported, MTC plans to present the Broadway premiere of Lackawanna Blues, written, performed and directed by Santiago-Hudson, this fall.

Also in winter 2022, MTC plans to present the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's Prayer For The French Republic, directed by Tony winner David Cromer off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage I. As previously announced, the world premiere of Morning Sun by 2020 Tony nominee Simon Stephens and directed by Lila Neugebauer, starring Emmy winner Edie Falco, Tony winner Blair Brown and Tony nominee Marin Ireland is planned for an off-Broadway production in the fall of 2021. The show will play at New York City Center Stage I. MTC will also present the American premiere of Anchuli Felicia King's Golden Shield off-Broadway, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor, in the 2021-2022 season.

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's 1998 Pulitzer Prize-winning play How I Learned to Drive, starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse was previously postponed, but the show is now scheduled for the spring of 2022.

Exact performance dates and further casting information for all six productions will be announced at a later date.