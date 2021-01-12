Nick Jonas Eyes Role of Frankie Valli in Filmed Jersey Boys Musical

Nick Jonas is in talks to star as Frankie Valli in an upcoming "streaming production" of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, according to Deadline. The musical's original Broadway producers, including original Four Seasons stars Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio, are on board to produce along with Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Graham King.

Jonas' Broadway credits include Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, Annie Get Your Gun and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Famous for being part of the Grammy-nominated group Jonas Brothers, the performer also has a chart-topping solo career. His screen credits include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Midway, and a leading role in the Kingdom TV series.

Jersey Boys is a musical biography of the Four Seasons—the rise, the tough times and personal clashes, and the ultimate triumph of a group of blue-collar boys who formed a singing group and reached the heights of rock 'n' roll stardom. Their music became symbolic of a generation. Far from a mere tribute concert (though it does include numbers from the popular Four Seasons songbook), Jersey Boys gets to the heart of the relationships at the center of the group—with a special focus on frontman Frankie Valli, the small kid with the big falsetto.

With music by Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, Jersey Boys won four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It played for over 10 years on Broadway, becoming the twelfth longest running Broadway show in history. At the time of the Broadway shutdown, the show was playing off-Broadway at New World Stages.

More information to be announced.