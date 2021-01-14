Bridgerton Gets the Musical Treatment Thanks to This TikTok Star

Bridgerton, a period drama produced by Shonda Rhimes based on Julia Quinn's novels, features a story in Regency-era London and follows the town's most illustrious families as they are scrutinized by the anonymous Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), the author of a scandal sheet. Just as quickly as the town becomes obsessed with Lady Whistledown's words, the world got hooked on Bridgerton. Netflix revealed the series was projected to reach 63 million households, making it the fifth largest Netflix original series launch of all time. Now, TikTok star Abigail Barlow is answering the question: What if Bridgerton were a musical?

With over 1.6 million followers on the social media app, Barlow is no novice when it comes to making viral content. In July 2020, Barlow posted a snippet of a new song she wrote with the caption "I can’t sleep so I wrote something new." The song received four million views and became a single, "Heartbreak Hotel," which cracked the top 10 on the iTunes Pop Charts. Barlow has since released a self-titled EP and two singles, with another one available on January 15.

Barlow posted the first of now eight Bridgerton-related videos on January 10, showcasing a song written from Daphne Bridgerton's point of view. The following day Barlow posted another called "Burn for You," a duet between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings on their honeymoon. "Burn for You" is the most popular song released so far, and the singer-songwriter went on to say that a Bridgerton musical might "possibly be a full-length project" and will "probably end being a concept album that could be pitched when theaters open back up." In the meantime, Barlow said "Netflix is in touch."

This wouldn't be the first time a musical was birthed from the popular app. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical raised a total of $1.9 million for The Actors Fund and featured Broadway favorites like Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, Titus Burgess, André De Shields, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Testa, Priscilla Lopez and Adam Lambert.

