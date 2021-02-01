Samantha Barks, Star of Frozen in the West End, Announces Engagement

She must feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll have announced their engagement on Instagram.

Both Barks and Stoll appeared in Pretty Woman: The Musical together on Broadway.

As previously reported, Barks is set to play Elsa in the West End production of Frozen, which has delayed its opening due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018, Barks made her Broadway debut with a year-long run as Vivian Ward in the Broadway musical Pretty Woman. She is perhaps best known for playing Eponine in the 2012 big screen adaptation of Les Misérables, a role she first played in the West End as well as in the 25th anniversary concert of the musical at The O2. Barks first made a name for herself as a contestant on the U.K. reality show I’d Do Anything, competing to play Nancy in Oliver!, a part she wound up playing on a tour with the show. She played Velma Kelly in Chicago at the Hollywood Bowl in 2014, the leading role in Amélie at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Cathy in The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre in London and Betsy in the U.K. premiere of Honeymoon in Vegas at the London Palladium.

In addition to Pretty Woman, Stoll's Broadway credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, American Psycho, If/Then, Evita, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and the 2009 revival of West Side Story.