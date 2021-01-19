Hamilton, What the Constitution Means to Me & More Receive 2021 Critics' Choice Award Nominations

The 2021 Critics' Choice Award nominations are in, and many theater stars have been recognized for their work in movies and television. The winners will be revealed live on March 7 on The CW. Stage and screen star Taye Diggs will host the event, which will have its format announced at a later date as coronavirus health and safety guidelines are taken into consideration. Film nominees are set to be revealed on February 7.

Both Hamilton on Disney+ as well as Amazon's What the Constitution Means to Me received nominations for Best Movie Made for Television.

Stage alums include 2020 Tony nominee Laura Linney and Tony winner Janet McTeer for their work on Ozark, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo for The Outsider, Tony winner Daveed Diggs for The Good Lord Bird, Alex Newell for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski for The Good Fight, two-time Tony winner John Lithgow for The Crown, Tony winner Rita Moreno for One Day at a Time as well as Tony nominees Andrew Rannells for Black Monday, Ashley Park for Emily in Paris, Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Hank Azaria for Brockmire, Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much is True and Cate Blanchett and Margo Martindale for Mrs. America.

Other Broadway alums that were nominated include Uzo Aduba and Tracey Ullman for Mrs. America, Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso, Chris Rock and Glynn Turman for Fargo as well as Morgan Spector and John Turturro for The Plot Against America.

