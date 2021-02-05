Mind Blown! Learn About Jason Suran's Enchanting Show Reconnected on Broadway Profiles

Prepare to be amazed! The newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal features a chat with mentalist Jason Suran. Suran has a new virtual show called Reconnected. Family members, friends and co-workers participate in the show as a fun way of staying in touch safely. "A lot of us at the start of this pandemic made time for Zoom happy hours and game nights, and a lot of that has dissipated because people ran out of things to do," he said. "It's been really rewarding getting to offer people a new way to reconnect." Suran also explained why he encourages audience members to leave mute off during performances and even let correspondent Charlie Cooper be part of a Broadway-themed illusion you have to see to believe. Check it out below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.